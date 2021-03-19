BleedTechBlue - Dunkin' Dogs knock off Ole Miss 70-61 in 1st Round of NIT

Louisiana Tech (22-8) outscored Ole Miss (16-12) by 19 in the second half on its way to a 70-61 win in the first round of the NIT Friday night.

Eric Konkol's team got off to a quick start in the opening round of the NIT against Ole Miss Friday night.

With 10:57 remaining in the first half, an Andrew Gordon lay-up gave Tech an 18-8 lead.

For the final 10:57 of the half, Ole Miss outscored Tech 29-9 to take a 37-27 lead into the half.

In the second half, the Dunkin' Dogs came storming back.

Romello White gave Ole Miss a 41-34 lead with 15:20 remaining in the game.

Tech would then go on a 15-0 run to take a 49-41 lead with 9:49 remaining.

Ole Miss would close the Tech lead down to 3 on two separate occasions, but that's as close as the Rebels would get.

Kenneth Lofton Jr, Kalob Ledoux, and Amorie Archibald would combine to go 7/7 at the FT line to ice the game late in the final two minutes to earn Tech the 70-61 victory.

Lofton Jr led the Bulldogs with 22 points and 7 rebounds.

Although Amorie Archibald was just 2/10 from the field, the senior went 10/12 from the FT line and finished with 14 points and 7 rebounds.

Cobe Williams came off the bench, playing with essentially one hand, to score 8 HUGE second half points.

For Ole Miss, Jarkel Joiner led the way with 22 points and 5 assists.

Louisiana Tech will be back in action against Western Kentucky in the Quarterfinals of the NIT next Thursday night.

