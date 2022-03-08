Dunkin' Dogs & Lady Techsters set for C-USA Tournament

Both the Dunkin' Dogs and Lady Techsters are set to compete in the Conference USA Tournament in Frisco, TX this week.
DUNKIN' DOGS
The Dunkin' Dogs (21-9, 12-6) earned the 3-seed in the West Division after 18 games of regular season action within the league.
Eric Konkol's team will first play on Wednesday night at 6 PM on ESPN+ against the winner of FIU/ Marshall.
Kenneth Lofton Jr. leads the Bulldogs in points, rebound, steals and blocks during the 2021-2022.
The Port Arthur, TX native was named First Team All-CUSA after averaging 16.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game in the regular season.
LADY TECHSTERS
Shifting gears to the Lady Techsters (19-10, 11-7), Brooke Stoehr's squad earned the 1-seed in the West Division after 18 games of regular season action within the league.
The Lady Techsters started 0-4 in league play before winning 11 of their 14 games to win the division.
The Techsters will be in action for the first time on Thursday afternoon at 1:30 PM on Stadium against the winner of WKU/UAB.
Keiunna Walker and Anna Larr Roberson form a dynamic duo for the Techsters entering postseason play.
Walker averages 18.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Lonoke, AR native scored in double-figures in 28 of 29 regular season games and was a First Team All-CUSA selection.
Roberson averages 15.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Roberson averaged 25.5 points per game over the last 4 games of the regular season on her way to being named Second Team All-CUSA.
---
