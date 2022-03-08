Dunkin' Dogs & Lady Techsters set for C-USA Tournament

Both the Dunkin' Dogs and Lady Techsters are set to compete in the Conference USA Tournament in Frisco, TX this week. DUNKIN' DOGS The Dunkin' Dogs (21-9, 12-6) earned the 3-seed in the West Division after 18 games of regular season action within the league. Eric Konkol's team will first play on Wednesday night at 6 PM on ESPN+ against the winner of FIU/ Marshall.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. leads the Bulldogs in points, rebound, steals and blocks during the 2021-2022. The Port Arthur, TX native was named First Team All-CUSA after averaging 16.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game in the regular season. LADY TECHSTERS Shifting gears to the Lady Techsters (19-10, 11-7), Brooke Stoehr's squad earned the 1-seed in the West Division after 18 games of regular season action within the league. The Lady Techsters started 0-4 in league play before winning 11 of their 14 games to win the division. The Techsters will be in action for the first time on Thursday afternoon at 1:30 PM on Stadium against the winner of WKU/UAB.

