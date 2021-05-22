Dunkin' Dogs land transfer F David Green
Hofstra transfer forward David Green announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech Friday evening.
In 2020-2021 at Hofstra, Green averaged 11 min per game where he scored 3.1 points and pulled down 1.7 rebounds per game.
Over the last five games of the season, Green was 5/11 (45%) from three-point range.
Coming out of high school, Green held scholarship offers from Charleston, App State, North Florida, Georgia Southern, FIU, St. Bonaventure, Old Dominion, and McNeese State.
The 6'7, 225-pound forward will have four years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2021-2022.
Green is a native of Apopka, FL.
