Louisiana Tech (11-4, 2-1) will travel to El Paso for a date with UTEP (10-6, 1-2) Saturday night.

Tipoff is set for 8 pm on ESPN+. Dave Nitz will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

After falling at UTSA 89-73 Thursday night, the Bulldogs will be looking to salvage one game of the two game road trip.

In the loss at UTSA, the Bulldogs simply ran into a UTSA team that was hot from three-point range and were unable to overcome it. UTSA hit a program record 18 three pointers.

Looking at Tech’s overall performance, outside of going 15/29 (51%) at the free throw line, the Bulldogs shot 48% from the field and 35% from three-point range. Both totals are right in line or slightly better than their season averages.

Looking at the Miners, UTEP earned its first conference win over Southern Miss 76-64 Thursday night.

Souly Boum came off the bench to score 26 points in the win. Bryson Williams, the Miners leading scorer, added 20 points on just 9 shots.

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index gives the Bulldogs a 66.9% chance at pulling out the road win.

