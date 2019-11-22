Louisiana Tech (3-1) will return to the hardwood Friday night when they will host North Alabama (2-3) inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

Tip-off is set for 6:30 pm. You can stream the game on CUSA.tv (subscription required). Kyle Roberts and Jack Thigpen will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

In its last game, the Dunkin’ Dogs defeated Mississippi Valley State 76-43.

In the win, 12 Bulldogs saw at least 5 minutes of action, including Stacey Thomas who saw his first action of the season. Although Thomas didn’t score, he did pull down 3 rebounds in his 5 minutes of action.

It certainly wasn’t the prettiest of performances offensively as Louisiana Tech shot just 42% from the field, 14% from 3, and 59% at the free throw line.

Jacolby Pemberton and Isaiah Crawford led 4 Bulldogs in double-figures with 12 points.

On the opposite end of the floor, Eric Konkol stressed before the game that Louisiana Tech must be better on the defensive end of the floor, and the ‘Dogs stepped up limiting MVSU to a season-low 43 points on just 24% shooting.

Looking at North Alabama, the Lions enter tonight’s game coming off a 78-73 loss at South Dakota State Tuesday night.

Jamari Blackmon is leading the team in scoring averaging 13.8 points per game on 37% shooting. Blackmon is the lone Lion averaging double-figures this season.

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index gives the Bulldogs a 93.1% chance of earning a win.

