Louisiana Tech (13-4, 4-1) will play host to North Texas (10-8, 4-1) inside the Thomas Assembly Center Saturday afternoon.

Tipoff is set for 4 pm on ESPN+. Dave Nitz will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

The Bulldogs earned a 72-56 victory over Rice Thursday night.

In the win, four Bulldogs scored in double figures, lead by DaQuan Bracey with 15 points.

Derric Jean (13 pts), Kalob Ledoux (11 pts), and Mo Muhammed (10 pts) also scored in double figures. Jean also added a team-high 8 assists, while Muhammed pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds.

The Bulldogs limited the Owls to just 39% shooting from the field and forced 15 turnovers.

Looking at the Mean Green, Grant McCasland's squad is streaking having won four straight conference games.

In their last outing Thursday night at Southern Miss, North Texas controlled the game from start to finish on its way to a 72-52 win.

Umoja Gibson is leading the Mean Green in scoring averaging 14.2 points per game.

The Dunkin' Dogs enter the match-up with North Texas a perfect 9-0 at home during the 2019-2020 season.

ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives the Bulldogs a 72.9% chance at picking up the win.

