Louisiana Tech (16-5, 7-2) will be back in action against Old Dominion (9-13, 5-4) Saturday afternoon inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

Tipoff is set for 4 pm on ESPN+. Dave Nitz will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

The Bulldogs took care of business against Charlotte 72-59 Thursday night.

Although the game looked like a defensive battle on paper, the two teams combined to shoot 51% from the field and made 23 three pointers.

Derric Jean led the way for Tech scoring 16 points, dishing out 6 assists, and pulling down 3 rebounds. The senior has been a rock for the Bulldogs of late averaging 13.3 points per game in his last 3 games while shooting 60% from 3-point range on 15 attempts.

The Monarchs enter the match-up with Louisiana Tech having won 3 of their last 4 games, including a 68-58 road win at Southern Miss Thursday night.

Xavier Green is leading the team in scoring averaging 12.1 points in 35.3 minutes per game. Green is the definition of a volume scorer, only shooting 34% from the floor.

The two teams last squared off in the Conference USA tournament last March. ODU prevailed in that one 57-56 and would later represent Conference USA in the NCAA Tournament.

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index gives Louisiana Tech a 90.1% chance at picking up the win over ODU this time around.

