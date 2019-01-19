



Louisiana Tech (13-6, 3-3) will travel to Charlotte (4-12, 1-4) Saturday afternoon for a Conference USA tilt.





Tipoff is set for 3PM, and the game can be streamed on CUSA.tv. Fans can listen to Dave Nitz call the game on KXKZ 107.5FM.





Thursday night, Louisiana Tech dropped a heartbreaker at Old Dominion 64-63. Dajour Dickens had what proved to be a game-winning dunk with only 18 seconds remaining. With 0.4 seconds remaining, Tech had one final shot, but Amorie Archibald’s three-point attempt was no good.





Tech shot 17/25 (68%) at the free throw line, but four late misses with the game on the line ultimately proved to be too much to overcome.





Anthony Duruji and Amorie Archibald each scored 16 points to lead the Bulldogs. DaQuan Bracey added 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds.





For the game, Tech shot only 38% from the field and 27% from three-point range.





Charlotte enters the matchup with Louisiana Tech off a tight 63-60 loss at home to Southern Miss. In fact, similarly to the Bulldogs, Charlotte lost in the final seconds due to a Tyree Griffin three-pointer with one second remaining to give Southern Miss the win.





Jon Davis led the 49ers in scoring against the Golden Eagles with 20 points. For the season, Davis is averaging 21.6 points per game to lead Conference USA.





Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!



