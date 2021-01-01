BleedTechBlue - Dunkin' Dogs open C-USA play at home against Marshall Friday night

Louisiana Tech (7-2) will begin 2021 with the start of Conference USA play at home against Marshall (6-1).

In fact, the two teams will square-off Friday night at 6:30 PM, then again on Saturday night at 6:00 PM.

Both games can be streamed on ESPN+. Dave Nitz and Jack Thigpen will have the radio calls on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

Eric Konkol's squad went 7-2 in non-conference action. Tech averaged 74.8 points per game while allowing only 66.4.

The Bulldogs are shooting 44% from the field and 36% from 3-point range.

Kalob Ledoux continues to pace the Dunkin' Dogs offensively, averaging 14.4 points per game.

Looking at the Thundering Herd, Dan D'Antoni's squad has suffered only one loss at the hands of Toledo 96-87.

Marshall is averaging 82.7 points per game.

Taevion Kinsey leads the way offensively with 21.7 points per game. Kinsey is considered a first round NBA Draft prospect by many different publications around the country.

ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives Louisiana Tech a 48.3% chance at earning the victory in the opener Friday night.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Dunkin' Dogs throughout the 2020-2021 season.