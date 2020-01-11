Louisiana Tech used a 10-0 run in the final 3:05 to defeat UTEP 64-61 in El Paso Saturday night.

With the win, the Bulldogs move to 12-4 overall and 3-1 in Conference USA play.

In a game that saw both teams put together numerous runs, Louisiana Tech was able to prevail in the end. The loss was UTEP's first home loss of the season.

After leading 34-28 at the half, the Bulldogs would stretch their lead out to 40-31 before UTEP took control. The Miners would go on a 17-1 run to take a 48-41 lead with 10:59 remaining in the contest.

A technical foul on UTEP HC Rodney Terry with 10:12 remaining would allow the Bulldogs to close the gap to within 5 at 48-43.

Eric Konkol then shifted his lineup and put DaQuan Bracey, Cobe Williams, Derric Jean, and Amorie Archibald on the floor with Mo Muhammed.

The 4-guard look was too much for UTEP to handle as the the Bulldogs would outscore UTEP 21-13 the remainder of the game.

In the win, Amorie Archibald led the way with 14 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists. Archibald also had the key steal late in the contest which led to him knocking down 2 free throws to extend the Tech lead to 3 with 10 seconds remaining.

Jean added 13 points, and Bracey scored 12 of his own. Mo Muhammed was big in a multitude of ways as the senior center chipped in 8 points and 13 rebounds.

Bryson Williams led the way for UTEP with 17 points and 5 rebounds.

The Bulldogs will be back in action Thursday night inside the Thomas Assembly Center when Rice comes to town. Tipoff is set for 6:30 pm.

