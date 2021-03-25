BleedTechBlue - Dunkin' Dogs ready for Western Kentucky in Quarterfinals of NIT

Louisiana Tech (22-7) will square-off with Western Kentucky (21-7) in the Quarterfinals of the NIT Thursday night.

Tipoff is set for 9 PM on ESPN2. Malcolm Butler and Jack Thigpen will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

The Bulldogs defeated Ole Miss 70-61 in the first round of the NIT last Friday night.

In the win, Kenneth Lofton Jr lead the way with 22 points and 7 rebounds.

Amorie Archibald also chipped in with 14 points and 7 assists. The senior went 10/12 at the FT line.

Western Kentucky defeated St. Mary's 69-67 in its first round match-up.

Taveion Hollingsworth and Charles Bassey lead the way for the Hilltoppers. Hollingsworth had 21 points on 7/15 shooting from the field, while Bassey added 19 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bulldogs and Hilltoppers split the regular season series in Bowling Green back in January.

Western Kentucky won 66-64 in the opener, while Tech won 63-58 to close out the series.

In the win, WKU got to the free throw line 31 times. Keeping WKU off the foul line will be a big point of emphasis for Tech Thursday night.

ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives Louisiana Tech a 58.9% chance at earning the win over WKU.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $1! Get 6 months of premium access using the promo code "BTB1". We are your #1 source for all things Dunkin' Dogs throughout the 2020-2021 season.

Sign-up here.