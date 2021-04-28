BleedTechBlue - Dunkin' Dogs receive commitment from G LaDamien Bradford

Louisiana Tech added a commitment Tuesday evening when LaDamien Bradford committed to the Bulldogs.

Embed content not available

Bradford played his freshman season at Texas A&M where he played in 14 games and made 2 starts.

Bradford played his high school basketball at Jonesboro-Hodge HS in Jonesboro, LA.

As a high school senior, Bradford averaged 24.5 points, 13.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.8 steals in earning LSWA Class 2A All-State first-team honors.

Bradford will be immediately eligible in 2021-2022 and will have 4 years of eligibility remaining for the Bulldogs.

For a full breakdown on the Bulldogs current 2021-2022 roster, click here.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Dunkin' Dogs basketball.