BleedTechBlue - Dunkin' Dogs receive commitment from transfer G Keaston Willis

After ending its season only three days ago, Eric Konkol and his staff have already began the process of putting together a championship roster for the 2021-2022 season.

Wednesday afternoon the Dunkin' Dogs received a commitment from G Keaston Willis.

Willis will come to Louisiana Tech after having played two seasons at Incarnate Word.

In two seasons for the Cardinals, Willis started 47 games, averaged 15.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Willis told BleedTechBlue.com, "Simply their culture and attitude towards the game. They love the game and want me to be a big piece of their program to help continue their winning tradition."

In 2019-2020, Willis was named the Southland Conference Freshman of the Year. In 2020-2021, when the 6'3, 180-pound guard averaged 18.9 points per game, he was named 2nd team All-Southland Conference.

On his strengths as a player, Willis told BleedTechBlue.com, "I can score at an elite level. I can score at all 3 levels. Getting a player that’s gonna play the game the right way and do whatever it takes to win!"

Willis chose the Bulldogs over offers from Georgia, Kansas State, St. Mary's, North Texas, South Alabama, Southern Miss, UTA, San Diego and others. Willis said that he spoke to 50+ schools since entering the transfer portal on March 10th.

Willis is expected to be immediately eligible for the 2021-2022 season that will start up in November.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $1. Use the promo code "BTB1" and get 6 months of premium access. We are your #1 source for all things Dunkin' Dogs.

Sign-up here.



ICYMI | What might the 2021-2022 Dunkin' Dogs roster look like?