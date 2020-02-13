Louisiana Tech (17-7, 8-4) will return home Thursday night to do battle with Florida International (17-8, 8-4) in a crucial Conference USA match-up.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 pm on ESPN+. Dave Nitz will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

The Bulldogs dropped two road contests at Western Kentucky and Marshall last week.

The biggest issues for Tech were the fact that they averaged 16.5 turnovers per contest and only shot 21/33 (64%) from the free throw line.

Cleaning up the turnover issues has been a major focus for Eric Konkol’s squad throughout the week.

DaQuan Bracey continues to pace Tech offensively averaging 12.6 points per game on 47.1% shooting from the field.

Looking at FIU, the Panthers play at a frantic pace on both ends of the floor and average 78.5 points per game offensively, good for 27th nationally.

Devon Andrews is leading FIU in scoring averaging 16 points per game on 43% shooting from the field.

Louisiana Tech is 11-1 at home during the 2019-2020 season, outscoring its opponents by 20.5 points per game.

With both teams sitting at 8-4 in the conference standings, the winner will improve its chances in earning a top 4 seed for the upcoming Conference USA tournament that is set to begin on March 11th in Frisco, TX. A top 4 seed will guarantee a first round bye.

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index gives the Bulldogs a 90.6% chance at earning the win Thursday night.

