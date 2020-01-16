Louisiana Tech (12-4, 3-1) will play host to Rice (9-8, 1-3) Thursday night inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 pm on ESPN+. Dave Nitz will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

The Bulldogs split a two game road trip at UTSA and UTEP last week. Tech fell to UTSA 89-73 Thursday night before rallying late against UTEP Saturday night to earn a 64-61 victory.

At 3-1 in Conference USA play, the Bulldogs sit 0.5 games behind first place Charlotte who is unbeaten after 3 conference games.

The big blow on the road trip was the loss of Isaiah Crawford due to a knee injury. Crawford will miss the remainder of the 2019-2020 season.

The freshman was averaging 8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal per game in 21 minutes of action.

Jacolby Pemberton is expected to take Crawford's spot in the starting lineup.

Looking at the Owls, Trey Murphy III leads the team in scoring averaging 13 points per game.

ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives Louisiana Tech a 93.1% chance at picking up the win Thursday night.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $1, and get 6 months of premium access. Use the promo code "BTB6." We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!