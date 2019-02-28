Louisiana Tech (18-10, 8-7) will play its final home game of the 2018-2019 season Thursday night when Marshall (14-13, 7-7) comes to the Thomas Assembly Center.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m., and the game can be streamed on CUSA.tv (subscription required). Dave Nitz and Jack Thigpen will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5FM.

In its last time out, Tech was able to overcome a 14-point halftime deficit to defeat North Texas 66-53.

DaQuan Bracey scored a game-high 16 points while also collecting six steals. JaColby Pemberton also chipped in 11 points and six rebounds in the win.

Louisiana Tech and Marshall squared off earlier this year on January 24th with Tech prevailing 89-80 in overtime.

In the win, four Bulldogs scored in double figures with Bracey leading the way with 25. Anthony Duruji and Pemberton each added 18, while Ra’Shawn Langston added 12 off the bench.

For Marshall, C.J. Burks led the way with a game-high 29 points. Tech was able to limit Marshall’s leading scorer, Jon Elmore, to eight points on 2/12 shooting.

For the season, Elmore is averaging 19.5 points per game while Burks is averaging 18 points per game. Slowing down the dynamic duo will be key in Tech beating Marshall for the second time.

The Bulldogs will be looking to finish the season a perfect 16-0 at home.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month! We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!