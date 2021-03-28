BleedTechBlue - Dunkin' Dogs set to battle Colorado State in 3rd place game in NIT

Louisiana Tech (23-8) will lace 'em up one final time during the 2020-2021 season against Colorado State (20-7) Sunday afternoon.

Tipoff is set for 2 PM on ESPN. Winner gets 3rd place in the 2021 NIT.

Malcom Butler and Jack Thigpen will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

Louisiana Tech fell 84-62 to Mississippi State in the semifinals Saturday afternoon.

Mississippi State opened the game on an 11-0 run which ultimately proved too much for the Dunkin' Dogs to overcome.

In the defeat, Kenneth Lofton Jr scored 20 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and also had 3 assists, 4 steals, and 3 blocks.

Colorado State fell 90-67 to Memphis in its semifinal game that was played at 11 AM Saturday morning.

In the loss, the Rams shot just 39% from the field.

Isaiah Stevens will be the player to watch for Colorado State Sunday afternoon. Stevens, a native of Allen, TX, averages 15.2 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game.

