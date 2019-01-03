



Louisiana Tech (11-3, 1-0) will travel to Denton Thursday night to take on North Texas (13-1, 1-0) in a Conference USA matchup.





Tip-off is set for 7PM inside The Super Pit. The game can be streamed on ESPN+. Dave Nitz will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5FM.





The Bulldogs will be looking to win their eighth consecutive game, while the Mean Green will be looking for their sixth straight win.





When Tech last played on Saturday afternoon against Southern Miss, the Bulldogs picked up a 71-56 win over the Golden Eagles.





Anthony Duruji led all scorers with 23 points while also pulling down seven rebounds. Jacolby Pemberton chipped in 14 points and seven rebounds, while DaQuan Bracey rounded out the Bulldogs in double-figures with 11 points.





North Texas enters tonight’s matchup with a 13-1 overall record and are a perfect 7-0 at home.





Grand McCasland’s club is averaging nearly 79 points per game, while only allowing just over 61 points per contest.





Umoja Gibson is leading the Mean Green in scoring, averaging 13.3 points per game. However, the player to watch for North Texas is Ryan Woolridge. The junior, do-it-all guard, is averaging 13.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 2.1 steals per game.





According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, North Texas has a 73% chance of winning.





