Louisiana Tech (20-7, 11-4) will travel to Bowling Green, KY for a match-up with Western Kentucky (18-9, 11-4) Thursday night.

Tipoff is set for 7 pm on CBS Sports Network. Dave Nitz will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

In Louisiana Tech’s previous game Saturday afternoon at North Texas, the Bulldogs knocked off the league-leading Mean Green 73-71.

DaQuan Bracey played his best game of the season and finished with 26 points on 9/15 shooting from the field. The senior scored Tech’s final 11 points, including a floater off the glass to give Tech a 72-71 lead with 1.1 seconds remaining.

The Hilltoppers enter Thursday night’s match-up off a 72-70 home loss to Charlotte on Saturday.

In a game that was tight throughout, Charlotte got a jumper from Jordan Shepherd with 1 second left to earn the win.

In the defeat, Carson Williams led WKU with 18 points and 6 rebounds.

In the last match-up between the Bullodgs and Hilltoppers on February 6th, Western Kentucky earned a 65-54 win.

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index gives Louisiana Tech a 48.3% chance at earning the win Thursday night.

