Louisiana Tech (14-5, 5-2) will travel to Birmingham, AL for a Conference USA match up with UAB (12-8, 3-4) Saturday afternoon.

Tipoff is set for 2 pm on ESPN+. Dave Nitz will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

The Dunkin’ Dogs picked up an 80-73 road win at Middle Tennessee Thursday night.

In the win, Mo Muhammed scored a career-high 22 points and pulled down a career-high 17 rebounds in 29 minutes of action.

DaQuan Bracey knocked down 4/5 from 3-point range and scored 14 points while dishing out 5 assists. With the 4 made three pointers, Bracey moved into 10th place in Louisiana Tech history with 132 made three point field goals, per LA Tech Sports Report.

UAB fell 84-77 to Southern Miss at home Thursday night.

In the defeat, Jalen Benjamin scored a game-high 29 points on 9/18 shooting from the field. The freshman is leading the team in scoring, averaging 12.5 points per game.

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index gives Louisiana Tech a 72.1% chance at earning the win.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for $1, and get 6 months of premium access. Use the promo code “BTB6” and sign-up today! We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech Athletics!