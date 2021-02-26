BleedTechBlue - Dunkin' Dogs set to host Rice

Louisiana Tech (17-6, 10-4) will return to the court this weekend when it will host Rice (12-10, 6-8) in its final conference weekend of the season.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 PM Friday night and 1 PM Saturday afternoon. The Friday night game can be streamed on CUSA.tv (subscription required). Saturday's game will be aired on CBS Sports Network.

Dave Nitz and Jack Thigpen will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

Louisiana Tech enters the weekend having won 9 of its last 11 games in conference play.

The Bulldogs are in 2nd place in the West Division of Conference USA.

Isaiah Crawford is averaging 11.5 points per game to lead the Bulldogs.

Kenneth Lofton Jr is averaging 10.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest. The freshman has been named Conference USA Freshman of the Week seven times this season.

Quincy Olivari (15.9 ppg) and Travis Evie (15.0 ppg) lead a very talented Rice team.

The Owls are shooting 37% from three-point range and are averaging 76.4 points per game.

Louisiana Tech leads the all-time series against Rice 16-7. The Bulldogs have won 9 of the last 11 match-ups.

