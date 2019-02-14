Louisiana Tech (15-10, 5-7) will return home Thursday night to host UTEP (8-15, 3-9) in a Conference USA battle.

Tipoff is set for 6:30PM, and the game will be broadcast by beIN Sports. Dave Nitz will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5FM.

In its last time out, Louisiana Tech lost 73-71 in overtime to Southern Miss. The Bulldogs fell to 0-7 on the road in conference play.

Returning home to the Thomas Assembly Center will give the Dunkin’ Dogs a great boost of confidence as the Bulldogs are a perfect 12-0 at home this season.

DaQuan Bracey continues to pace Tech averaging 14.1 points, 4.1 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game.

Jacolby Pemberton has also been extremely solid in conference play averaging nearly 12 points per game while shooting 46% from the field and 37% from three-point range.

Rodney Terry’s UTEP squad comes to town having gone throughout an extremely tough season. The Miners are 0-9 on the road this season.

Evan Gilyard leads a young UTEP squad averaging 15.4 points per game.

Seven of UTEP’s top nine players in the rotation are either freshmen or sophomores. Louisiana Tech must take advantage of that youth and get back into the win column Thursday night.

