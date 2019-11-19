Louisiana Tech (2-1) will return home Tuesday night for a match-up with Mississippi Valley State (0-4) inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

Tipoff is at 6:30 pm. Fans can listen to the game on KXKZ 107.5 FM as Dave Nitz, the Voice of the Bulldogs, will have the call. The game can also be streamed on CUSA.tv (subscription required).

In its last outing Saturday night at Creighton, the Dunkin’ Dogs fell 82-72.

In the defeat, DaQuan Bracey led the charge offensively for Tech with 17 points on 7/14 shooting from the field.

Mo Muhammed added 14 points and 16 rebounds from his center position in 33 minutes of action.

Although the Bulldogs outrebounded the Blue Jays 43-34, Tech was unable to overcome going 4/11 (36%) at the foul line and only shooting 8/28 (29%) from behind the three-point line.

Mississippi Valley State has yet to win any of its previous four contests this season against Iowa State, Utah, Central Michigan, and Western Michigan.

In the four losses, the Delta Devils are allowing 119.5 points per game.

Offensively, Michael Green is leading the team in scoring averaging 21.3 points per game.

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index gives Louisiana Tech a 98.2% chance of winning.

