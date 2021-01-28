BleedTechBlue - Dunkin' Dogs set to square-off with Southern Miss in C-USA action

Louisiana Tech (12-5, 5-3) will hit the hardwood again this weekend with two match-ups against Southern Miss (7-8, 3-5).

After having played back-to-backs for the first four weekends in conference play, Tech and Southern Miss will play Thursday/Saturday this weekend.

The Thursday night game will tipoff off at 6 PM on CBS Sports Network in Hattiesburg.

The two teams will then square-off in Ruston on Saturday at 2 PM. That game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Dave Nitz and Jack Thigpen will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

Eric Konkol's squad split a pair of contests at UTEP last weekend. Tech fell 82-74 Friday night before bouncing back with a 73-55 win on Saturday.

Kenneth Lofton Jr was sensational in the two games averaging 15.5 points and 10 rebounds on his way to being name Conference USA Freshman of the Week for a 4th time this season.

In Saturday's night 18-point win, Isaiah Crawford scored a career-high 25 points and pulled down 8 rebounds.

Crawford is averaging 14.5 points per game in conference play and has scored in double figures in 7 of 8 games.

Jay Ladner's Southern Miss team enters Thursday night's game with the Bulldogs having lost two in a row.

The Golden Eagles lost two 6-point games at UTSA last weekend.

Tyler Stevenson is averaging 13.8 points and 7.5 rebounds to lead the Golden Eagles.

Jaron Pierre Jr (10.9), Tae Hardy (10.5), and LaDavius Draine (10.3) are also averaging double figures in scoring.

ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives the Bulldogs a 78.3% chance are earning the win Thursday night.

