Louisiana Tech played one of its most complete games of the season Thursday night and defeated Charlotte 72-59 inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

With the win, Tech moved to 16-5 overall and 7-2 in Conference USA action.

In a game that was expected to be a defensive battle throughout, the first half was anything but as the Bulldogs held a 36-32 lead at the half.

Both teams would settle in defensively in the second half, but Charlotte was unable to put together a run to overtake the Bulldogs on this night.

WIth 5:04 remaining in the contest, Jacolby Pemberton would connect on a 3-pointer from the right wing to give Tech a 65-52 lead, its largest of the night.

Charlotte would close the gap to 6 with 3 minutes remaining before Tech would finish the game on a 7-0 run to earn the 72-59 win.

For the Bulldogs, Derric Jean was a MONSTER. The senior scored 16 points, dished out 6 assists, pulled down 3 rebounds, and also had one block and one steal in 29 minutes of action. Perhaps even more importantly, on the defensive end of the floor, Jean limited Jahmir Young, Charlotte's leading scorer in conference play, to only 2 points on 1/12 shooting from the field. Derric Jean, take a bow.

DaQuan Bracey (15 pts), Amorie Archibald (14 pts), and Mo Muhammed (10 pts) also scored in double-figures for Tech.

For the game, the Bulldogs shot 27/48 (56%) from the field, 13/22 (59%) from behind the three-point line, and 5/8 (63%) from the free throw line.

For Charlotte, Cooper Robb led the way with 13 points off the bench.

Tech will be back in action against Old Dominion on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 4 pm on ESPN+.

