BleedTechBlue - Dunkin' Dogs to battle Mississippi State in NIT Semifinals

Louisiana Tech (23-7) will do battle with Mississippi State (17-14) in the NIT semifinals Saturday afternoon.

Tipoff is set for 2 PM on ESPN.

Malcolm Butler and Jack Thigpen will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

Louisiana Tech earned a 72-65 victory over Western Kentucky in the quarterfinal round Thursday night.

In the win, Tech went 11/18 (61%) from behind the 3-point line.

Kalob Ledoux was 6/7 from 3 and scored a team-high 20 points.

Mississippi State earned a 68-67 win over Richmond Thursday night to advance to the semifinals.

D.J. Stewart hit a go-ahead 3-point FG with 1.8 seconds remaining to give the Bulldogs the victory.

Iverson Molinar leads the Starkville Bulldogs in scoring averaging 16.8 points per game.

Louisiana Tech is 5-1 all-time against the SEC in postseason play.

The Dunkin' Dogs defeated Mississippi State 74-67 in Starkville a season ago.

With a win, Tech would advance to the championship game at 11 AM on Sunday.

ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives Mississippi State a 51.3% chance at earning the victory Saturday afternoon.

