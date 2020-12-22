BleedTechBlue - Dunkin' Dogs to close out non-conference play at ULM

Louisiana Tech (6-2) will close out the non-conference portion of its schedule Tuesday night at ULM (2-4).

Tipoff is set for 6:30 PM on ESPN+. Dave Nitz and Jack Thigpen will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

The Bulldogs earned a 78-62 win over the Warhawks back on December 3rd.

In the win, Tech out-rebounded ULM 48-25.

Looking at the offensive leaders for Tech, Kalob Ledoux continues to set the pace averaging 14.6 points per game.

Kenneth Lofton Jr is adding 10.8 points and 6.1 rebounds as a true freshman through eight games.

Russell Harrison is leading the Warhawks with 13.5 points per game.

Tech leads the all-time series 53-36.

ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives the Bulldogs an 87% chance at earning the victory Tuesday night.

