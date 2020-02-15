Louisiana Tech (18-7, 9-4) will play host to Florida Atlantic (14-12, 6-7) inside the Thomas Assembly Center Saturday afternoon.

Tipoff is set for 2 pm on ESPN+. Dave Nitz will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

Louisiana Tech picked up a 60-57 win over Florida International Thursday night.

Leading by 3 with 6 seconds remaining in the game, Derric Jean blocked Antonio Daye’s three-point field goal attempt to seal the Tech win.

Amorie Archibald played a strong game for the Bulldogs finishing with 17 points in 35 minutes of action.

Looking at FAU, the Owls enter the contest as losers of three straight games after falling to Southern Miss 68-66 Thursday night.

Former Louisiana Tech assistant Dusty May will make his first trip back to Ruston after being named the head coach at FAU in 2018. May was an assistant at Louisiana Tech from 2009-2015.

Cornelius Taylor leads the Owls in scoring averaging 12.1 points per game.

Louisiana Tech’s four seniors, DaQuan Bracey, Derric Jean, Mo Muhammed, and Oliver Powell, will be honored prior to tipoff.

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index gives Louisiana Tech a 93.3% chance at earning the win.

