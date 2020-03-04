Louisiana Tech (20-8, 11-5) will resume Bonus Play Wednesday night at home when FIU (18-11, 9-7) comes to Ruston.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 pm on CUSA.tv. Dave Nitz and Jack Thigpen will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

In its last game at Western Kentucky last Thursday night, Louisiana Tech blew a 17-point second half lead and lost to the Hilltoppers 95-91 in overtime.

In the defeat, Jacolby Pemberton played his best game of the season. The junior came off the bench to score 15 points and pull down 10 rebounds in 27 minutes of action.

FIU enters the match-up against Louisiana Tech off a 67-52 road win at Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

In the win, Osasumwen Osaghae was a monster with 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 blocked shots. Osaghae leads the country averaging nearly 4 blocks per game.

The two teams last met on February 13th when the Bulldogs squeaked out a 60-57 win in Ruston.

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index gives the Bulldogs a 90.1% chance at picking up at win Wednesday night.

