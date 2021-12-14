PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs to host LSU-S in Non-Conference Action

Louisiana Tech (7-2) will host LSU-S (6-5) in non-conference action inside the Thomas Assembly Center Tuesday night.

Game Time | 6:30 PM

TV/Radio Network | CUSA.TV/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Eric Konkol (136-67 in 6 seasons as a HC, 136-67 in 6 seasons at Louisiana Tech)

LSU-S HC | Kyle Blankenship (211-77 in 9 seasons as a HC, 211-77 in 9 seasons at LSU-S)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech defeated UL-Lafayette 78-69 inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Saturday.

After a sluggish first half that saw the Bulldogs shoot 0/13 from three-point range, Eric Konkol's squad out-scored the Cajuns 47-35 in the second half to prevail.

Cobe Williams scored a career-high 20 points in the win for the Bulldogs. Williams also added 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. notched his 6th double-double of the year with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Scouting the LSU-S Pilots

LSU-S comes in at 6-5 overall after a 90-62 victory over Dillard on Monday night.

Jeff Boyd led 6 Pilots in double-figures with 16 points and 6 rebounds.

Leondre Washington (15 points), Royce Hunter (15 points), Kevin Norman (12 points) and Quentin Jones (10 points) also scored in double-figures for the Pilots.

