Louisiana Tech (7-3) will continue its homestand Tuesday night when North Carolina Central (3-9) comes to Ruston.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 pm. The game can be streamed on CUSA.tv (subscription required). Dave Nitz will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

The Dunkin’ Dogs picked up a 77-59 win over UL-Lafayette in their last game Saturday afternoon.

In the win, DaQuan Bracey was spectacular. The senior point guard scored 26 points on 10/12 shooting from the field. Bracey knocked down 5/7 from three and is now shooting 53% from long range this season.

Isaiah Crawford (13 pts) and Amorie Archibald (12 pts) also scored in double figures for the Bulldogs.

North Carolina Central comes in Tuesday night’s match-up with the Bulldogs off a 91-71 loss at Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

Jibri Blount is leading the Eagles in scoring and rebounding this season averaging 17.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index gives the Bulldogs a 96.9% chance of earning the win.

