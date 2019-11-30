Louisiana Tech (4-2) will return home to face Samford (4-4) Saturday night inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

Tipoff is set for 8 pm. The game can be streamed on CUSA.tv (subscription required). Dave Nitz will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

In their last time out, Tech fell to Indiana 88-75 Monday night.

In the defeat, the Dunkin’ Dogs turned it over 20 times, were out-rebounded 38-29, and shot only 60% at the foul line.

Amorie Archibald was a bright spot as the junior poured in a career-high 24 points in 32 minutes of action off the bench.

Samford comes into tonight’s contest off an 86-77 loss at South Dakota State Wednesday night.

The traveling Bulldogs are averaging 74.1 points per game offensively while allowing 69.3 on the defensive end.

Brandon Austin is leading Samford in scoring averaging 14.9 points per game on 42.3% shooting from the field.

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index gives Louisiana Tech an 82.1% chance of picking up a win.

