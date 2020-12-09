BleedTechBlue - Dunkin' Dogs to Host Southeastern Wednesday Night

Louisiana Tech (3-1) will be back in action Wednesday night when Southeastern (1-4) will make its way to the Thomas Assembly Center.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 PM on CUSA.tv (subscription required).

Dave Nitz and Jack Thigpen will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

In its last game, Louisiana Tech fell to LSU 86-55 in Baton Rouge.

In the defeat, Tech shot just 28.8% from the field and 17.5% from behind the 3-point line.

Overall, Kalob Ledoux continues to pace Tech offensively, averaging 13.8 points per game on 42.9% shooting from the field.

Jacolby Pemberton (11.8 pts, 10.3 rebs) and Kenneth Lofton Jr (11.8 pts, 8.3 rebs) are off to nice starts in 2020-2021 for the Bulldogs as well.

Looking at Southeastern, the Lions have had a rough go of it early on having lost four of their first five game.

David Kiefer's squad has been outscored by 19.6 points per game in 2020-2021.

Joe Kasperzyk leads Southeastern in scoring averaging 10.6 points per game.

ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives the Bulldogs an 86.5% chance at earning the win Wednesday night.

