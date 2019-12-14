Louisiana Tech (6-3) will host UL-Lafayette (5-4) Saturday afternoon inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. The game can be streamed on CUSA.tv (subscription required). Dave Nitz will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

In its last game Sunday afternoon, Tech dropped a 71-68 decision on the road at Sam Houston State.

In the defeat, the Bulldogs struggled in a multitude of areas, shooting only 8/19 (42%) at the free throw line and turning the ball over 21 times.

Amorie Archibald was one of the few bright spots in the loss as the junior scored 20 points, grabbed 4 rebounds and also had 3 assists.

Kalob Ledoux chipped in 15 points and 5 rebounds in 28 minutes of action off the bench.

Looking at the Cajuns, Bob Marlin’s squad comes into the match-up with La Tech off a 77-65 loss at Arizona State last Saturday.

Jalen Johnson is leading the ULL team in both scoring and rebounding as the junior is averaging 16.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index gives Louisiana Tech a 90.2% chance of earning a victory.

