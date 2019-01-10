Louisiana Tech (11-5, 1-2) will look to end a two-game losing streak Thursday night when it hosts UAB (10-5, 2-0) inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

Tipoff is set for 6:30PM, and the game will be broadcast by beIN Sports. Dave Nitz will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5FM

In its last time out, the Bulldogs fell to Rice 78-66 Saturday afternoon. With Tech leading by one point at the under four timeout, Rice went on a 17-6 run to finish the game and earn the win.

DaQuan Bracey led Tech with 18 points, while JaColby Pemberton and Ra’Shawn Langston chipped in 15 and 13 points, respectively.

UAB comes to Ruston with a perfect Conference USA record after defeating Florida Atlantic and Florida International last weekend.

Zack Bryant leads the Blazers averaging nearly 13 points per game. Jalen Perry is averaging 12 points per game while shooting 40% from three-point range.

With a win, Louisiana Tech will move to 9-0 inside the Thomas Assembly Center this season.

