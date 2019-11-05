Louisiana Tech will get its 2019-2020 season started Wednesday night when the Dunkin’ Dogs travel to Texas A&M Corpus-Christi.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m., and the game can be listened to on KXKZ 107.5FM. You can also stream the game on the Texas A&M Corpus-Christi Islander Digital Network.

Tech enters the season off a 2018-2019 campaign that saw the Bulldogs win 20 games for the third time in Eric Konkol’s four years as head coach.

Konkol is entering his fifth season as the head coach in Ruston having compiled an 83-49 record in his first four seasons.

Louisiana Tech enters the match-up with Corpus-Christi coming off an 83-70 exhibition loss to #22 LSU.

In the defeat, Kalob Ledoux led the Dunkin’ Dogs with 18 points and 3 rebounds. Ledoux is a transfer from McNeese State that sat out the 2018-2019 season after leading the Cowboys in scoring his first two seasons.

Mo Muhammed also added 10 points and 12 rebounds for Tech in the loss.

Looking at the 2019-2020 season, 11 of Tech’s 15 players on the roster are upperclassmen.

The Bulldogs were picked to finish 3rd in Conference USA in the preseason by the media. Tech returns 73% of its scoring, 70% of its rebounding, 80% of its assists, 62% of its blocks, and 71% of its steals from last season.

Looking at Texas A&M Corpus-Christi, the Islanders were picked to finish 8th in the Southland Conference in the preseason.

Willis Wilson is entering his 9th season as the man in charge and has compiled a 124-133 overall record.

Jashawn Talton-Thomas is the Islanders leading returner after averaging 9 points and 5 rebounds in 28 minutes per contest.

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index gives the Bulldogs a 73% chance at winning.

