BleedTechBlue - Dunkin' Dogs to Open Season at Home against UTA

Louisiana Tech (0-0) will open its season against UTA (0-1) inside the Thomas Assembly Center Friday night.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 PM on CUSA.tv (subscription required).

Dave Nitz will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

Eric Konkol is entering his 6th season as the HC of the Dunkin' Dogs. Konkol is 105-57 during his tenure in Ruston.

LA Tech is coming off a 22-win campaign in 2019-2020. The Bulldogs return 7 of their top 10 scorers off the 2019-2020 team.

Tech was picked to finish 7th in the C-USA preseason poll.

Kaleb Ledoux (11.6 ppg) and Amorie Archibald (11.3 ppg) are Louisiana Tech's leading returning scorers from a season ago.

UTA comes to Ruston having played one game in 2020-2021. The Mavericks dropped a 75-68 decision to Oklahoma State in the opener.

UTA is lead by Shahada Wells. Wells scored 21 in the opener against Oklahoma State on 69% shooting from the field. Wells, a JC transfer, can really shoot it from the outside having shot 47% from three at Tyler JC a season ago.

Nicolas Elame is another guard for the Mavericks that performed strong in the opener with 12 points.

Louisiana Tech leads the all-time series between the two programs 25-8.

ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives Tech an 81.5% chance at earning a W.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech Athletics!