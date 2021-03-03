BleedTechBlue - Dunkin' Dogs to wrap up regular season with Our Lady of the Lake

Louisiana Tech (19-6, 12-4) will wrap up its regular season Wednesday night when Our Lady of the Lake (1-4) comes to the Thomas Assembly Center.

Tipoff is set for 7 PM. The game can be streamed on CUSA.tv (subscription required).

Dave Nitz and Jack Thigpen will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

Louisiana Tech swept Rice in conference action last weekend. The Bulldogs earned a 101-57 win Friday night and followed it up with a 79-58 win Saturday afternoon.

With the two wins, the Bulldogs have guaranteed themselves a first-round bye in the Conference USA tournament that starts next Tuesday.

In the two wins, Kalob Ledoux was phenomenal off the bench. The senior averaged 21 points per game and knocked down 9/14 (64%) from 3-point range.

Kenneth Lofton Jr averaged 16.5 points and 8 rebounds on his way to being named Conference USA Freshman of the Week for the 8th time this season.

Lofton Jr is averaging 14.8 points and 9.1 rebounds over his last 7 games for the Bulldogs.

Our Lady of the Lake has played only five games during the 2020-2021 season, all against Division 1 competition.

OLLU's one win came against Texas State on December 12th. Texas State went on to win the Sun Belt regular season championship.

Ruben Monzon is the Saints leading scorer averaging 12.2 points per game.

