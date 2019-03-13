Louisiana Tech (20-12, 10-9) overcame a 16-point second half deficit to defeat Florida Atlantic (17-15, 8-11) Wednesday night in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament.

After a Michael Forrest layup gave FAU a 36-20 lead with 19:34 remaining in the contest, Tech used a 17-1 run to tie the game at 37 with 11:14 remaining.

FAU would then take back the momentum and lead by as many as seven points at 50-43 with 6:05 remaining after two Karlis Silins free throws.

Tech would then fight back and get an Amorie Archibald layup with 2:19 remaining to give Tech its first lead of the game at 53-52.

However, FAU would answer with an Xavian Stapletion three pointer on the ensuing possession to take a 55-53 lead with 1:55 remaining.

DaQuan Bracey would come up with a huge steal and go coast-to-coast to tie the game at 55 with 58 seconds remaining.

After a stop on the defensive end, Erik Konkol would call timeout with 31 seconds remaining.

Konkol drew up an iso play for Archibald who attacked the rim and got to the free throw line. The sophomore would make both free throws giving Tech a 57-55 lead will 11 seconds left.

On the other end, the Owls would get an offensive rebound on a Stapleton missed three and would foul Silins with 1.3 seconds left. The big man would make the first, and miss the second allowing Tech to hang on for a 57-56 win.

Bracey led the Bulldogs with 17 points and 9 rebounds. Anthony Duruji would add 14 points and 7 rebounds, while Archibald chipped in 11 to round out the Bulldogs in double-figures.

Stapleton led FAU with 17 points and 5 rebounds off the bench.

Tech will now shift its focus towards #1 seed Old Dominion (23-8, 13-5). The two teams are set to tipoff tomorrow night at 6 p.m. on Stadium.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for coverage throughout the Conference USA Tournament. In fact, if you use the promo code "LTDollar", you can have access through August 31st! Join the community where we are sure to share inside access found nowhere else!