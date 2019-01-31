Louisiana Tech (15-7, 5-4) will hit the road Thursday night for a Conference USA matchup with Florida Atlantic (12-9, 3-5).

Tipoff is set for 6PM, and the game can be streamed on CUSA.TV. Fans can listen to the call of the game by Dave Nitz on KXKZ 107.5FM.

Louisiana Tech picked up two huge home wins against Marshall and Western Kentucky last week and are now up to sixth place in the league standings.

DaQuan Bracey was named Louisiana Sports Writers Player of the Week after averaging 21 points, five rebounds, and four assists in the two wins. Bracey leads Tech in scoring this season averaging 14.2 points per game.

When the Dunkin’ Dogs take the court in Boca Raton Thursday night, they will be looking for their first conference road win of the season.

Florida Atlantic is coached by former Louisiana Tech assistant coach, Dusty May. May was an assistant under Mike White.

Anthony Adger leads the Owls in scoring averaging 16.9 points per game. In his last game, Adger put up 26 points in the Owls 89-72 win over Florida International.

Former Bulldog, Xavian Stapleton is playing his final collegiate season in Boca Raton. Stapleton is averaging 13.2 points per game off the bench.

If Tech is going to continue its climb up the Conference USA standings, winning on the road is a must. ESPN’s Basketball Power Index gives Louisiana Tech a 60% chance of winning tonight.

