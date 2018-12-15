



Louisiana Tech (8-3), winners of a season-high four straight games, will travel to Lafayette tonight to take on the Ragin Cajuns (7-3) inside the Cajun Dome.





Tip-off is set for 7PM.





Dave Nitz will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5FM. You can also stream the game on ESPN+.





In its last game, Louisiana Tech defeated Mississippi Valley State 96-80 to move to 6-0 at home this season.





DaQuan Bracey led all scorers with 24 points, while also dishing out eight assists. Since Exavian Christon was put on the shelf indefinitely with a medical issue on December 1st, Bracey has stepped to the forefront and is averaging 19.5 points per game along with 5.5 assists.





With Derric Jean now also out indefinitely with a lower leg injury, Jacolby Pemberton was given the chance to make his second start of the season against MVSU. The sophomore wing did not disappoint, scoring 13 points and pulling down 13 rebounds in a season-high 34 minutes.





Looking at the Cajuns, Bob Marlin’s squad comes in battle tested having already played #6 Tennessee and #1 Kansas.





UL-Lafayette will play at a fast pace and are averaging nearly 87 points per game. Jakeenan Gant, a 6’8 forward that started his career at Missouri, leads the team averaging 18.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

The Bulldogs will be looking for their first win over Lafayette since December 12, 2015, Eric Konkol’s first year as Tech’s Head Coach.

