BleedTechBlue - Dunkin' Dogs travel to Lafayette to take on Cajuns

Louisiana Tech (4-1) will travel to Lafayette for a match-up with Bob Marlin's ULL (3-1) squad Saturday night.

Tipoff is set for 6 PM on ESPN+.

Malcolm Butler and Jack Thigpen will have the radio call on KPCH 96.3 FM.

In its last game Wednesday night, Tech defeated Southeastern 78-69.

After a rough shooting performance against LSU, the Bulldogs bounced back against the Lions and shot 48% from the field and 50% from three-point range.

Kalob Ledoux led all Bulldogs with 24 points on 9/15 shooting from the field.

Tech also forced a season-high 18 turnovers in the win.

Shifting focus to ULL, the Cajuns are off to a good start in 2020-2021.

Although the Cajuns has been extremely soft, they do hold victories over New Orleans, LSU-Shreveport, and LSU-Alexandria. Their lone defeat came at the hands of Baylor in the season opener.

Cedric Russell (16.3 ppg) and Mylik Wilson (14.5 ppg) lead a Cajuns squad that is averaging 80.5 points per game.

ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives Louisiana Tech a 77% chance at earning the road victory Saturday night.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month for coverage throughout the Dunkin' Dogs 2020-2021 season. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech Athletics!