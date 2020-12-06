BleedTechBlue - Dunkin' Dogs Travel to LSU for First Road Game

Louisiana Tech (3-0) will travel to Baton Rouge Sunday night for a match-up with LSU (2-1).

Tipoff is set for 5 PM on SEC Network. Dave Nitz and Jack Thigpen will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

In its last time out, the Dunkin' Dogs defeated ULM 78-62.

In the win, Kalob Ledoux led five Bulldogs in double figures with 15 points.

Others in double figures included, Cobe Williams (14 pts), Jacolby Pemberton (12 pts), Amorie Archibald (11 pts) and Kenneth Lofton Jr. (10 pts).

Pemberton (12 pts, 11 rebs) and Lofton Jr. (10 pts, 10 rebs) each had a double-double. The double-double for Pemberton was his third in as many games.

Looking at LSU, Will Wade's squad is off to a 2-1 start in 2020-2021.

FR Cam Thomas is leading the way offensively averaging 24.3 points per game. Thomas was the 27th ranked player in the country in the 2020 recruiting cycle according to Rivals.com.

Trendon Watford (19 pts), Darius Days (14.7), and Javonte Smart (12.7) are also averaging double figures in scoring for the Tigers.

ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives Louisiana Tech just a 17.8% chance at earning the victory in Baton Rouge.

