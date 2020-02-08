Louisiana Tech (17-6, 8-3) will look to get back in the win column at Marshall (11-13, 5-6) Saturday night.

Tipoff is set for 6 pm on ESPN+. Dave Nitz will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

In Thursday night’s 65-54 loss at Western Kentucky, the Bulldogs were out of sorts throughout the game.

Tech never lead and trailed by as many as 22 points in the defeat. To make matters worse, Tech turned the ball over 15 times and only got to the free throw line 4 times.

In order to defeat Marshall Saturday night, the Bulldogs will need its guards to bounce back from a rough performance at WKU. The trio of DaQuan Bracey, Derric Jean, and Amorie Archibald only combined to go 9/28 (32%) from the field.

Bracey did lead Tech in scoring with 9 points, which marked the first time since March 9, 2013 at Denver that the Bulldogs haven’t had a double digit scorer, per La Tech Sports Report.

Looking at Marshall, the Thundering Herd earned a 72-58 home win over Southern Miss Thursday night.

Iran Bennett led the way with 18 points and 12 rebounds. The 6’9, 299-pound forward is going to be a tough match-up for Tech down low.

Slowing down Taevion Kinsey on the perimeter will be a priority for Tech defensively. Kinsey is leading the Thundering Herd averaging 15.6 points, 5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index gives the Bulldogs a 60.9% chance at earning the victory Saturday night.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!



