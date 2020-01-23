Louisiana Tech (13-5, 4-2) will travel to Murfreesboro, TN to take on Middle Tennessee (4-15, 0-6) in Conference USA action.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 pm on ESPN+. Dave Nitz will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

The Bulldogs are coming off a two-game homestand last week in which they won Thursday night against Rice, before falling to North Texas Saturday evening.

At 4-2 in league play, Tech is currently tied for third place, 1.5 games behind league leader North Texas.

DaQuan Bracey continues to lead the Bulldogs in scoring, averaging 12.4 points per game in 27.7 minutes of action per night. Bracey will be looking to bounce back from a tough performance Saturday night that saw him go 2/14 from the field while scoring only 9 points.

Mo Muhammed is Tech’s leading rebounder, averaging 9.1 per game.

MTSU enters the contest against Louisiana Tech as losers of 10 consecutive games. The Blue Raiders have not won since an 86-38 win over Columbia International on December 3rd.

C.J. Jones leads the team in scoring, averaging 16.4 points per game. Jones is shooting 41% from 3-point range.

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index gives Louisiana Tech an 85.1% chance at picking up the road win.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $1, and get 6 months of premium access. Use the promo code “BTB6.” We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!