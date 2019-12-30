Louisiana Tech (9-3) will travel to Hattiesburg Monday night to open Conference USA play at Southern Miss (4-9).

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 pm on ESPN+. Dave Nitz will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

Through 12 non-conference contests, Louisiana Tech saw DaQuan Bracey (12.4 ppg), Kalob Ledoux (12.3 ppg), and Amorie Archibald (12.1 ppg) each average double figures in scoring.

Mo Muhammed is leading the Bulldogs in rebounding averaging 9.2 boards per game.

Shifting to Southern Miss, Jay Ladner's first year in Hattiesburg has been a struggle.

The Golden Eagles have only won 4 games, with those games coming against Delta State, Wiley College, Southern Illinois, and Tougaloo.

Gabe Watson is leading the team in scoring averaging 13.1 points in 31 minutes per game.

ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives the Bulldogs an 84% chance of winning Monday night.

