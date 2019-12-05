Louisiana Tech (5-1) will hit the road Thursday night for a match-up with Mississippi State (6-1) in Starkville.

Tipoff is set for 7 pm on SECN+. Dave Nitz will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

In its last time out Friday night, Louisiana Tech defeated Samford 78-57.

In the win, Kalob Ledoux came off the bench to provide the Bulldogs with 23 points in only 23 minutes of playing time.

Daquan Bracey (14), Derric Jean (10), and Mo Muhammed (10) also chipped in double-figure points in the win.

Through 7 games, Ledoux is leading Tech in scoring averaging 11.9 points per game. Other statistical leaders are Bracey, who is averaging 3.8 assists per game, and Muhammed who is averaging 9.6 rebounds per contest.

Looking at Mississippi State, Ben Howland’s club is off to a nice start in 2019-2020 after making the NCAA Tournament a season ago.

The Starkville Bulldogs lone loss came at the hands of #17 Villanova on November 24th by a score of 83-76.

Tyson Carter is leading Mississippi State in scoring averaging 17.6 points per game.