BleedTechBlue - Dunkin' Dogs travel to UTEP for Conference USA action

Louisiana Tech (11-4, 4-2) will hit the road this weekend for a pair of contests with UTEP (6-6, 2-4) in conference play.

Both games can be streamed on ESPN+ (subscription required). Tipoff is set for 8 PM Friday night and 7 PM Saturday night.

Dave Nitz and Jack Thigpen will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

The Dunkin' Dogs earned a pair of wins at home against UTSA last weekend.

In the opener, Tech used a 16-2 run over the final 7:23 of the game to pick up at 77-66 win.

Andrew Gordon scored 10 of Tech's final 16 points and finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds in 20 minutes of action off the bench.

The Bulldogs never trailed in an 82-66 win over the Roadrunners Saturday night.

Amorie Archibald led Tech with 22 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists in 38 minutes of action.

Tech had one of its better shooting nights of the season as they connected on 14/26 (54%) from three.

Playing without Kalob Ledoux (injury) and Jace Bass (injury), getting two wins at home against a dangerous UTSA was huge. Tech will now play 5 of its next 6 games on the road, beginning with UTEP Friday night.

After a stellar defensive effort against UTSA, Louisiana Tech currently ranks #1 in Conference USA in field goal percentage defense.

The Miners enter Friday night's game having lost its last three games.

Over the weekend at North Texas, UTEP lost 63-33 Friday night and 74-65 Saturday night.

For the season, Rodney Terry's squad is shooting 43% from the field, 33% from three-point range, and 71% from the free throw line.

Souley Boum is leading the team with 16.1 points per game and is shooting 43% from three.

Bryson Williams, a preseason All-CUSA selection, is averaging 14.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Louisiana Tech defeated UTEP 64-61 out in El Paso last season.

ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives Tech a 60.3% chance at earning the victory in the series opener Friday night.

