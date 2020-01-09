Louisiana Tech (11-3, 2-0) will hit the road Thursday night for a match-up with UTSA (6-9, 0-2).

Tipoff is set for 6 pm on ESPNU. Dave Nitz will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

The Bulldogs got off to a nice start in conference play last week with two wins over Southern Miss by an average of 29.5 points.

In the two wins, Kalob Ledoux paced the Bulldogs offensively averaging 17.5 points per game on 52% shooting from the field.

DaQuan Bracey (13.5 ppg), Isaiah Crawford (11.5 ppg), and Amorie Archibald (11 ppg) also averaged double figures in the victories.

UTSA was picked to finish second in the league in the preseason by the 14 head coaches in Conference USA, but the Road Runners are off to an 0-2 start after losses to FAU and FIU last week.

Slowing down Jhivvan Jackson and Keaton Wallace on the perimeter will be key for the ‘Dogs. Jackson is leading C-USA in scoring averaging 25 points per game while Wallace is scoring 17 per game himself.

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index gives Louisiana Tech an 80.2% chance at earning the victory.

