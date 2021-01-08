BleedTechBlue - Dunkin' Dogs travel to Western Kentucky

Louisiana Tech (8-3, 1-1) will travel to Bowling Green, KY to take on Western Kentucky (8-3, 1-1) in Conference USA action this weekend.

Tipoff is set for 7 PM Friday night and 6 PM Saturday night. Both games can be streamed on CBS Sports Network on Facebook.

Dave Nitz will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

Last weekend the Bulldogs split a pair of home games against Marshall.

In the opener, Tech used a 9-3 run over the final 3:40 of the game to squeak out a 75-68 win.

Kenneth Lofton Jr and Isaiah Crawford lead the offensive attack, each scoring 15 points. Lofton also pulled down a team-high 7 rebounds.

Saturday night, Tech lead by as many as 17 in the second half after a Kalob Ledoux lay-up put Tech up 46-29 with 18:01 remaining.

Marshall would respond.

The Thundering Herd would go on a 32-14 run over the next 13 minutes to take a 61-60 lead with 5:01 remaining.

After trading buckets over the next four minutes, a Jarrod West three put Marshall up 74-70 with 43 seconds remaining, which proved to be too much to overcome.

In the defeat, Crawford lead Tech with 18 points and 7 rebounds off the bench.

Shifting to Western Kentucky, the Hilltoppers enter Friday night's game off a road split at Charlotte.

Rick Stansbury's club earned a 67-63 win on Friday, before falling 75-71 in the second game on Saturday.

Charles Bassey is pacing the Hilltoppers on a nightly basis averaging 16.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks per game.

Taveion Hollingsworth is also averaging 15.1 points per game as the only other Hilltopper to average double figures. Hollingsworth will make his 114th consecutive start Friday night.

Western Kentucky was picked to win Conference USA by the coaches in the preseason.

ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives the Hilltoppers a 70.9% chance at earning the victory in the opener Friday night.

